Judge declares mistrial for man accused of Metairie gas station shooting after Hurricane Ida

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A judge declared a mistrial in the killing of a man at a Metairie gas station after Hurricane Ida.

A jury deliberated but was unable to reach a verdict. Walter Sippio is accused of killing Dwayne Nosacka as people waited hours for fuel.

Sippio admitted to cutting the line and initially said he acted in self-defence.

The fatal shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. at a Chevron fuel station at 2301 Clearview Pkwy on Sept. 3, 2021.

According to JPSO, multiple witnesses saw a white minivan driven by Sippio cut in front of a long line of customers waiting to fuel vehicles and gas cans at the station.

RELATED STORY: New Orleans man booked with murder after surrendering in Metairie gas station fatal shooting, JPSO says

Lines were long short amid a regional fuel shortage caused by Hurricane Ida’s disruption to Louisiana supply lines. After Sippio’s brazen intrusion into the line, Nosacka exited his vehicle to confront him. After a heated argument, Sippio returned to his car to retrieve a gun.

According to witnesses and other evidence, Sippio pointed his gun and shot Nosacka once in the chest, then fled the scene. Nosacka was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

A few days after the incident, Lopinto said Sippio surrendered to police, along with the presumed weapon used in the murder.

The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Judge declared a mistrial in the killing of a man at a gas station after Hurricane Ida
