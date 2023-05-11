Judge declares mistrial for man accused of Metairie gas station shooting after Hurricane Ida

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A judge declared a mistrial in the killing of a man at a Metairie gas station after Hurricane Ida.

A jury deliberated but was unable to reach a verdict. Walter Sippio is accused of killing Dwayne Nosacka as people waited hours for fuel.

Sippio admitted to cutting the line and initially said he acted in self-defence.

The fatal shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. at a Chevron fuel station at 2301 Clearview Pkwy on Sept. 3, 2021.

According to JPSO, multiple witnesses saw a white minivan driven by Sippio cut in front of a long line of customers waiting to fuel vehicles and gas cans at the station.

Lines were long short amid a regional fuel shortage caused by Hurricane Ida’s disruption to Louisiana supply lines. After Sippio’s brazen intrusion into the line, Nosacka exited his vehicle to confront him. After a heated argument, Sippio returned to his car to retrieve a gun.

According to witnesses and other evidence, Sippio pointed his gun and shot Nosacka once in the chest, then fled the scene. Nosacka was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

A few days after the incident, Lopinto said Sippio surrendered to police, along with the presumed weapon used in the murder.

