Man shot attempting to retrieve friend’s stolen car, NOPD says

One man is recovering in the hospital after being shot while attempting to retrieve his friend’s stolen car, according to the New Orleans Police Department.(Source: MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man is recovering in the hospital after being shot while attempting to retrieve his friend’s stolen car, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Caton Street on Wed., May 10.

Details surrounding the shooting are limited, but police say the victim approached his friend’s stolen car and confronted multiple suspects in an effort to reclaim it. The suspects opened fire, striking the man before fleeing the scene.

The victim’s age, identity, and condition have not been disclosed. The extent of his injuries remains unclear.

Investigators later located the stolen vehicle with extensive burn damage.

The suspects remain unidentified and at large.

