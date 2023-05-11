BBB Accredited Business
More storm chances today but a drier trend for the weekend

Rain and storms will pop later this afternoon with some being on the heavy side
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The trend in weather as we move closer to the weekend will be to get a bit drier but first, we have one more day of some elevated rain chances.

I’m thinking the storms today to be mainly heat driven so expect some sun to start your Thursday followed by increasing storms come afternoon. Looking at the storm motion today, they will be slow movers therefore the heavy downpours can lead to multiple inches of rain at your location. Storm coverage does look higher than normal by this afternoon, around 60%.

Entering the weekend window it does look as though the promised “drier” trend remains. Friday we start to get influenced by a ridge of high pressure leading to fewer afternoon storms. Rain chances to round out the week dip to 30% for just spotty storms. Once into the weekend, Saturday and Mother’s Day Sunday look mostly dry and getting hot. I’m still not forecasting a 90 degree day but it will certainly be close with highs in the upper 80s. Either way, it will feel like 90 with the high humidity around.

Next week brings much of the same weather with daily storm chances and highs in the 80s.

