Nicondra: Stormy conditions possible as we had into the evening

Drier conditions likely over the Mother’s Day weekend
A strong storm complex moving across central Louisiana could prompt some storms as we head later into the evening.
A strong storm complex moving across central Louisiana could prompt some storms as we head later into the evening.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mix of clouds and sun on this Thursday. We’ve made it through most of the morning without much rain, but the heat and humidity are still around. Expect temperatures to be quite warm again with highs in the middle 80s. We will see some storms developing as we head into the afternoon. A few could be on the stronger side. Overnight plenty of warm and moist air will keep overnight lows in the 70s. Friday high pressure in the upper levels will settle across the area. We won’t go completely dry, but rain should be more isolated. High temperatures will trend warmer in the upper 80s to near 90.

