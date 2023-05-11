BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Ochsner to lay off nearly 800 employees in La., Miss. as supply costs rise

Ochsner is planning to lay off nearly 800 employees in Louisiana and Mississippi as supply costs rise.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner Health is planning to lay off nearly 800 employees across Louisiana and Mississippi.

Ochsner CEO Pete November sent a message to staff on Thursday, May 11, informing them of the pending layoffs.

Read the message here.

November stated 770 employees, which represents about 2% of the team, will be out of a job.

Officials report the layoffs won’t affect doctors, nurses, and other patient-facing staff. Workers in management, administrative jobs, and clerical positions will see most of the cuts.

Ochsner cited increased labor costs, a nationwide shortage of patient care clinicians, a weakened economy, and high inflation as part of the reason for the layoffs. Those factors have caused supply costs to escalate.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock Whitney Center
Citing employee safety, major business leaving New Orleans
A Plaquemine Parish deputy claims to be at two places at once
Louisiana man arrested and detained for nearly 72 hours despite claims of video evidence proving his innocence
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest
Sam Jackson
New Orleans musician killed a day before Jazz Fest performance
Band members honor musician Sam Jackson, shot and killed a day before he was set to perform at...
New Orleans musician Sam Jackson died after gunfight, NOPD says

Latest News

Exonerated inmates struggle to receive compensation state says they’re owed
ZURIK: Exonerated inmates struggle to receive compensation state says they’re owed
Backed up catch basins stall water in flooded streets throughout Lakeview Tuesday afternoon.
City leaders reject pump malfunction as cause of Lakeview flood
A medical treatment room.
Bill to add rape & incest exceptions to La’s abortion laws stalled in a House committee after emotional debate
Swin Cash speaks during her enshrinement at the Basketball Hall of Fame, Saturday, Sept. 10,...
Swin Cash: From championship glory to empowering the next generation