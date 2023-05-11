Proposal to force non-profit ‘slumlords’ property owners to pay property taxes hits the House floor

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A proposal to force slumlord non-profit property owners to pay property taxes is debated on the house floor by state lawmakers.

Representative Jason Hughes of New Orleans drafted the bill after our Fox 8 Defenders reports highlighted the living conditions at The Willows in New Orleans East, Parc Fontaine in Algiers and the Bellemont in Metairie. All three are owned by Global Ministries Foundation, a religious non-profit based out of Tennessee.

Hughes’ proposed constitutional amendment seeks to force non-profit bad actors to pay property taxes if the property they own is considered a health or safety risk.

“We have a couple of bad actors around the state that have been highlighted by Fox and others where residents are actually living in conditions of mold, where there are clear holes in the ceiling, water is coming in and these out-of-state landlords aren’t doing anything about it,” said Hughes.

After several questions from fellow lawmakers about how the measure would work, Hughes returned it to the calendar, which means it’ll be taken up later.

He urged his colleagues concerned about the proposed constitutional amendment to work with him directly to understand better how it would help Louisiana residents.

