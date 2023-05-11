Suspect wanted in Biloxi officer shooting caught in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office along with the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force, arrested a suspect connected to the April 16 wounding of a Biloxi police officer.

Deputies and marshals arrested Dontavious Magee at a Covington County residence Wednesday.

Dontavious Magee, who was wanted in connection with an April 16 shooting that included the wounding of a Biloxi police officer, was arrested Wednesday at a residence in Covington County (Covington County Sheriff's Department Facebook)

Magee has been charged with kidnapping, assault, two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

According to the Biloxi Police Department, Magee was also a suspect and had warrants for armed robbery and kidnapping that took place in Cobb County, Ga.

BPD said Magee was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and held on a $2,250,000 bond. He was also held with no bond for the charges out of Georgia.

Five people were wounded in April, including a Biloxi officer, when shooting broke out near the Surf Shop on Mississippi 90 in Biloxi.

