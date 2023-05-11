Woman fatally shot on I-10 Service Road, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating the fatal shooting of a woman on the I-10 Service Road Thursday (May 11) morning.

Police say the incident occurred at the intersection of South I-10 Service Road and Mayo Boulevard and that a call was received around 9:01 a.m.

The victim was declared dead on the scene, police say.

