Woman fatally shot on I-10 Service Road, NOPD says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating the fatal shooting of a woman on the I-10 Service Road Thursday (May 11) morning.

Police say the incident occurred at the intersection of South I-10 Service Road and Mayo Boulevard and that a call was received around 9:01 a.m.

The victim was declared dead on the scene, police say.

