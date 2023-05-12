BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Body found in freezer of New Iberia Arby’s was employee

An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in the freezer of a New Iberia...
An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in the freezer of a New Iberia restaurant on Thursday, May 11, KATC News reports.(KATC)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IBERIA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in the freezer of a New Iberia restaurant on Thursday, May 11, KATC News reports.

According to KATC, an employee discovered the body of another employee Thursday evening.

Officers with the New Iberia Police Department were called to an Arby’s Restaurant located on Admiral Doyle Drive around 6:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Daesha Hughes, a spokesperson for the department.

The case is being investigated as suspicious at this time, Hughes stated.

More details are expected to be released on Friday.

KATC reports the Arby’s Restaurant released the following statement:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock Whitney Center
Citing employee safety, major business leaving New Orleans
Sam Jackson
New Orleans musician killed a day before Jazz Fest performance
A Plaquemine Parish deputy claims to be at two places at once
Louisiana man arrested and detained for nearly 72 hours despite claims of video evidence proving his innocence
One man was shot dead outside of the Church's Chicken on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans on...
Man shot dead outside Church’s Chicken in New Orleans
Band members honor musician Sam Jackson, shot and killed a day before he was set to perform at...
New Orleans musician Sam Jackson died after gunfight, NOPD says

Latest News

Two women were killed in an early morning double shooting on Fri., May 12.
Two women killed in Treme shooting overnight, NOPD says
Two women were killed in an early morning double shooting on Fri., May 12.
Two women killed in Treme, NOPD says
New Orleans talent instructor Corey Caillet honored by City Council
New Orleans talent instructor Corey Caillet honored by City Council
Rob Masson welcomes second grandchild!
Rob Masson welcomes second grandchild!