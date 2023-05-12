Bruce: A drier but hotter Mother’s Day weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After the widespread showers and storms that bubbled up through the week we will see a bit of a break just in time to celebrate Mom. The ridge of high pressure will finally center across the area bringing more sinking air that makes it more difficult for storms to develop.

Bruce: A dry but hotter mother's day weekend ahead as rain chances will be near 0 on Saturday and 20% Sunday afternoon. Highs will touch 90° in some areas and with humidity feel like 94-98°. Stay hydrated. pic.twitter.com/jcQ21NEmys — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) May 12, 2023

It won’t be completely dry and we could still see a down pour or two across the region, but most won’t see any rain. On the flip side the humidity will be high with sticky conditions and temperatures near the 90 degree mark through the weekend. Factor in a high of 90° and high humidity, it will feel like 93-97°. Stay hydrated through the weekend.This will be one of the hottest weekend’s of the season so far.

