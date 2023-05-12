BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: A drier but hotter Mother's Day weekend ahead

Bruce: A drier and hotter Mother's Day weekend
Bruce: A drier and hotter Mother's Day weekend(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After the widespread showers and storms that bubbled up through the week we will see a bit of a break just in time to celebrate Mom. The ridge of high pressure will finally center across the area bringing more sinking air that makes it more difficult for storms to develop.

It won’t be completely dry and we could still see a down pour or two across the region, but most won’t see any rain. On the flip side the humidity will be high with sticky conditions and temperatures near the 90 degree mark through the weekend. Factor in a high of 90° and high humidity, it will feel like 93-97°. Stay hydrated through the weekend.This will be one of the hottest weekend’s of the season so far.

