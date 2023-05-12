Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Denham Springs Police Corporal Shawn Kelly remains in critical condition at the hospital on Friday, May 12, after he was shot while responding to a ‘disturbance’ between a man and a woman at a popular shopping center in the city on Thursday, according to investigators.

Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department (Source: Denham Springs Police Department)

“Corporal Shawn Kelly is a lifetime public servant and is the type of officer who wants to respond to every call and help every person he can reach, which is why he was even where he was yesterday afternoon,” said Sgt. Scott Sterling with the Denham Springs Police Department. “Cpl. Kelly is actually assigned to the traffic unit but never hesitated to help the uniform patrol officers as well. We ask that everyone continue their prayers for Cpl. Kelly as he fights for his life. Thank you to everyone who has shown up to donate blood as well. The turnout has been tremendous.”

Sterling said Kelly was POST certified in 1997 at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy. He added Kelly began his career in 1994 with Louisiana DOC and other state agencies before ultimately joining the DSPD in 2019 where he is a Taser instructor and field training officer. Cpl. Kelly has received multiple commendations for his generous ways and positive attitude.

Law enforcement officials asking the community for their prayers at this time for Cpl. Kelly, his family, and his brothers in blue.

“Bear with us while we figure all this out, and with the other teams of law enforcement agencies that are here,” said Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker. “And again, this community loves their police department, they love their sheriff’s office. So, remember that love, and spread that love on us with your prayers and your thoughts, and lift us up to God.”

There was a blood drive for Cpl. Kelly on Friday, May 12, at OLOL Hospital, and the community answered the call. OLOL said 191 people donated blood.

The blood donor center is open:

Monday - Thursday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m

Officials said they encourage people to donate Saturday and Monday because they’ll still be making an impact.

There was also a blood drive at the Baton Rouge Fire Department Headquarters on Friday.

And another blood drive is scheduled at the Livingston Parish Courthouse, which is located at 20300 Government Blvd. in Livingston, on Monday, May 15, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The shooting took place sometime after 4 p.m., in the parking lot outside of the Big Lots, Petco, and Office Depot on South Range Avenue.

“During that disturbance, when they got here to investigate that disturbance, the suspect started firing on them with a firearm. Our officers returned fire, and one of my officers is in critical condition at the hospital,” said Police Chief Rodney Walker.

Denham Springs shooting (WAFB)

Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department (Source: Denham Springs Police Department)

Police have identified the suspect as Justin Roberts, 30. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed that Roberts died from his injuries at the hospital, after being shot by deputies.

“As I said earlier, lots of questions still to answer in this case,” said Ard.

Officials stated the suspect was still shooting when he fled the scene in a vehicle and traveled towards US 190 on South Range Avenue where LPSO deputies responded. Roberts was later shot by Livingston Parish deputies near the old Albertsons on South Range Ave. near Florida Boulevard.

Justin Roberts. (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Court records show Roberts was arrested in 2015 and charged with attempted armed robbery in Baton Rouge. Police said he pulled a knife out of his pocket and tried to rob a man he knew while they were watching a Saints game.

Justin Roberts (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Witnesses described what they heard at the chaotic scene.

“We were eating our Canes on our lunch break, and all we heard was gunshots, we looked around and everybody was running,” said Gary Edwards, a witness.

“I was working in the back warehouse and I just heard a lot of gunshots. We came outside and we just saw the officer on the ground and they were doing CPR on him. That’s all we really caught,” said Kate, who works at a store near where the shooting took place.

One woman did not want her name out there but saw the entire incident.

“It took me a second to register what was happening, but once I did, my first instinct was to protect my daughter,” said the woman.

She said she was grabbing her purse to go into a store with her daughter when the gunfire started.

“I heard the police officer scream ‘Stop’ as the vehicle was driving away, and then I heard the gunshots. And I turned to look, and then I saw both people exchanging gunfire. So, I turned and ran and tried to take shelter, while the cop was standing behind his vehicle trying to protect himself,” said the woman.

People were shocked that something like this would happen in their community.

“It was sad, really sad, and it happened right here in Denham Springs, it’s just bad,” said Andrea Diaz, who was shopping when the shooting took place.

“Very unsettling, chills on you,” said Kate.

“Very upsetting to witness, especially in Denham where I’ve lived forever. And it’s safe, it’s supposed to be safe,” said the woman who did not want to be identified.

Denham Springs shooting (WAFB)

Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting Denham Springs Police with the investigation, including the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Denham Springs Marshal, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, ATF, Denham Springs Fire Department, and Louisiana State Police.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.