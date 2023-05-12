BBB Accredited Business
FFF: Saints favored in home opener over the Titans

Defensive end Cameron Jordan and the Saints will hosts Tennessee in Week 1 of the regular...
Defensive end Cameron Jordan and the Saints will hosts Tennessee in Week 1 of the regular season. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)(Rusty Costanza | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: Saints 2023 schedule dissected, Leeds United fighting for their Premier League life, and Roly Poly is back in my life.

FOOTBALL

The Saints 2023 schedule is out, so let’s break it down.

The Who-Dats won’t have to wait long to see Derek Carr in the Black and Gold. New Orleans hosts Tennessee in Week 1.

Next up, a possible meeting with No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young on Monday Night Football. Starting in Charlotte, the Saints will play four of five on the road.

After the Texans road game in Week 5, New Orleans will play three mobile QB’s in a row, Trevor Lawrence, Anthony Richardson, and Justin Fields.

With four of six games on the road to start the season, the Saints finish the campaign with four of six at home.

New Orleans ends the season against rival, Atlanta. The Saints swept the “Dirty Birds” in 2022.

The Saints are 3.5-point favorites over the Titans in Week 1. New Orleans is also the favorite to win the NFC South according to Caesars Sportsbook.

FÚTBOL

Last season, Leeds United just survived the relegation battle by finishing 17th in the English Premier League. Spots 18-20 get relegated to the lower division, English Championship. They made it out by three points in the 2021-22 campaign.

This time around, I don’t think Leeds will be as lucky. With only three games left in the season, they sit in 19th place in the EPL. Leeds has 30 points, with Everton at 32 in 17th place.

You might say it’s only two points to safety. Well yes, but the last three games are all difficult: Home to Newcastle (3rd place) and Tottenham (sixth place), and on the road at West Ham (15th, but tough at home).

The odds are against them, as Caesars Sportsbook has them at -225 to relegated.

The other bummer, they have three Americans on the team: Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, and Brenden Aaronson. You want U.S.A. players in top leagues, and the Championship isn’t cutting it.

FOOD

Not too long ago Roly Poly sandwich shops were all over the city. There was one Uptown, Elmwood, and Metairie. I hit them all, and I hit them frequently.

The pressed wrapped sandwiches had me going once or twice a week. The chicken fajita, Buffalo chicken, and the Philly melt were my go-to choices.

Unfortunately, they all closed. Even the one by Tiger Stadium is no longer around.

But, FOX 8 photog, Edwin Goode, has found one on Poydras in the Hancock Whitney Center. This week alone, I have eaten the chicken fajita and Buffalo chicken wraps.

For me, the news only get’s better. They’re planning on opening another one on Prytania by Touro Hospital. Yes indeed, Roly Poly is back in my life.

