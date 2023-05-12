Nicondra: Drier conditions as we head through the Mother’s Day weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After the widespread showers and storms that bubbled up through the week we will see a bit of a break just in time to celebrate Mom. The ridge of high pressure will finally center across the area bringing more sinking air that makes it more difficult for storms to develop. It won’t be completely dry and we could still see a down pour or two across the region, but most won’t see a lot of rain. On the flip side the humidity will be high with sticky conditions and temperatures near the 90 degree mark through the weekend. This will be one of the hottest weekend’s of the season so far.

