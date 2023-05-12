BBB Accredited Business
Not as stormy into the weekend but 90 degree weather is near

Highs likely touch 90 before the weekend is out
By Zack Fradella
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A change is coming to weather as we round out the week and look ahead to the weekend.

Today you’ll notice those changes as we’re expecting lots of sunshine and hot temperatures. Highs will climb into the upper 80s with a few spots touching 90 degrees. Now rain chances aren’t zero but they are trending much lower than this past week. A 30% storm coverage is expected for your Friday.

Looking into the weekend it looks mostly dry and quite hot. I think our first 90 degree day is likely to occur either Saturday or on Mother’s Day Sunday. Again, rain chances won’t be zero but any storm will be very isolated in nature. I’m thinking at the most a 20% coverage is possible through the weekend.

This hot and drier pattern doesn’t last long as the ridge of high pressure capping the storm development weakens into the new work week. That means get ready for more stormy days by the middle of next week.

