Orleans DA wins appeal, allowing suspected shooter of UNO student to be tried as adult

By David Jones
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams’ office, allowing it to move forward with prosecuting the suspected shooter of a UNO student as an adult.

When 16-year-old Cruz Matute was originally arrested, it was unknown whether Williams would decide to try the juvenile as an adult for the shooting of 24-year-old Noah Hansard last August. The shooting happened in the Lake Terrace neighborhood of New Orleans, and it left Hansard paralyzed from the waist down.

Hansard said Matute and another shooter tried to rob him but ended up shattering his dreams as well.

In December, Fox 8 reported Williams would move to try Matute as an adult. But later in the month, it was discovered that Williams had missed a 30-day window to move the charges from juvenile to adult court.

Matute’s defense filed a motion, leading Judge Laurie White to send the matter back to juvenile court, where Matute could, at most, face a five-year sentence of juvenile life.

Elisabeth Hansard, Noah’s mother, worried the case would never come to trial in adult Criminal District Court.

But Wednesday night, Hansard learned the news that the 4th Circuit had overturned White’s ruling.

“What the judge did is patently wrong, it was against Supreme Court precedent, and we knew that which is why we appealed,” Williams said. “The Fourth Circuit sided with us, sided with Noah and Elisabeth Hansard.”

Williams said if Matute’s defense team decides to appeal the 4th Circuit’s ruling to the Louisiana Supreme Court, he is ready for the fight.

“I can’t comment on what motions they filed, all we can do is respond to those motions and argue those points in court, which we will continue to do,” he said. “We’ve argued it successfully at the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, and if we have to go to the Supreme Court, we’re ready to do that as well.”

