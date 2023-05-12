Tenants at Terrytown apartment complex complain about conditions

TERRYTOWN (WVUE) - One afternoon on March 1, Artis Silvester says it took almost three hours for Gates of Oakwood maintenance crews to help him with a massive water leak from the ceilings of his bathroom and bedroom.

In an email to the FOX 8 Defenders, he says getting anyone from the apartment complex to respond to his emergency and follow up in the coming days was a hassle.

The lack of urgency and communication are issues that many tenants we spoke to said is common.

“I mean my neighbors are nice. I love my neighbors. But management sucks,” one tenant, who wanted to remain anonymous, said.

On May 11, we entered the front office at the Terrytown complex to ask questions about the multiple complaints about the property after Silvester reached out to the FOX8 Defenders but were told management would get back to us.

One of the main complaints among residents is the construction work on several buildings damaged from Hurricane Ida. Tenants say, repairs were needed after the outside walls started to buckle and needed to be supported both inside and outside of the adjacent units - forcing families to move out.

“That would have been our apartment. And we already had issues with that apartment,” an anonymous tenant said. “I’m surprised that if another hit comes around here that another building would be exposed because of weathering.”

Multiple tenants say the building repairs didn’t start until a month and a half ago, almost two years after the storm.

Meanwhile, many who call the property home say management is slow to address their complaints if they do at all.

“There’s mold and pests. The water when you run the water you see particles in the water,” an anonymous tenant said. “It feels like I’m just here to pay the property taxes. I’m not a valued tenant.”

As of now, Jefferson Parish Councilman Marion Edwards says no complaints haven’t been made to Code Enforcement or his office, but he and his staff will keep a close eye on the property.

