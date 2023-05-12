Treasure Chest’s land-based expansion marks milestone in Kenner gambling scene

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a major step towards expanding land-based casino gambling in the area, Treasure Chest Casino celebrated a topping off ceremony in Kenner’s Lake Town. However, the ambitious development project proposed by another company for an adjoining tract appears to be on hold, despite being announced two years ago.

When gambling was initially introduced in Louisiana, it promised increased revenue for public entities and the creation of hundreds of jobs. Project Manager Raymond Crochet attests to the fulfillment of these promises.

“Right now we are around 100 guys working, the vast majority local, and we should soon be in the 3-to-400 range,” said Crochet.

Over the past three months, dozens of individuals, including Crochet, have been diligently working on a $100 million expansion project for Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino, which involves transitioning it from a riverboat to a land-based facility.

“Bigger gaming, 47,000 square feet of convenient parking right next door which we did not offer before, parking was over the levee,” said Rodney Miller, with the Treasure Chest.

The upcoming casino will boast four new restaurants and bars, as well as nearly 10,000 square feet of convention and meeting space. Additionally, it will feature a dedicated sports betting parlor, catering to enthusiasts seeking thrilling wagering experiences.

During the late 90s, Harrah’s downtown casino stood as the sole land-based casino permitted in Louisiana. However, the state legislature granted approval for landside operations for the 15 riverboats five years ago, paving the way for the expansion of Treasure Chest Casino and bringing more revenue to the city of Kenner.

“The Treasure Chest people estimate it’ll be over $1 million more than what we get now,” said Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser.

Once the new land-based casino opens, the old riverboat will become obsolete, and the land on the lakeside of the levee will be returned to the city.

An ongoing $3 million project to dredge and repair the popular Williams Boulevard boat launch is expected to be completed within three months. On the other hand, the multimillion-dollar proposal by Atlantis Gaming, which aimed to construct new marinas, condominiums, and shopping areas on the west side of Williams Boulevard, is currently on hold.

“My concern is the amount of money it’ll take for the project to go as advertised, upwards of six or $700 million. Where is the revenue going to come from?” said Glaser.

Despite the uncertain status of the Atlantis project, Treasure Chest Casino is forging ahead with its plans as it becomes the second land-based casino in the metropolitan area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.