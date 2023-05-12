BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Two-and-a-half Superdomes worth of sand create Louisiana’s newest land

Governor Edwards dedicates Spanish Pass Marsh Creation near Venice
By John Snell
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Work is wrapping up on one of the largest-ever marsh creation projects near Venice, La. - the Spanish Pass Increment of the Barataria Basin Ridge and Marsh Creation Project.

The $100 million project is building nearly seven miles of marsh and a ridge similar to a beach dune.

Like much of Louisiana’s recent coastal work, funding comes from fines and settlements associated with BP’s 2010 well blowout and spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

In this case, the money flows from the Natural Resource Damage Assessment associated with the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, a pot of money that, by law, must be spent on environmental restoration.

COAST IN CRISIS

Louisiana’s coastal program could fall off a fiscal cliff

Congressional members get a taste of life on a Louisiana oil platform

Study shows record-breaking sea-level rise along U.S. Southeast, Gulf Coasts

Coastal restoration project in Orleans Parish aims to provide hurricane protection

Since late 2021, contractors have dredged nearly 11 million cubic yards of sediment from the nearby Mississippi River, or roughly two-and-a-half times the volume of the Superdome.

Spanish Pass is a natural historic distributary of the Mississippi River, extending into the lower parts of Barataria Bay. The area has experienced severe land loss in recent decades. The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority sites a number of factors, including subsidence, sea level rise, lack of sediment nourishment, and a series of hurricanes.

At a dedication ceremony, Governor John Bel Edwards told an audience projects such as Spanish Pass bring hurricane protection to communities along the coast.

“I want you all to think about that with all the projections of sea level rise and the increasing severity of storms, we believe that if we pursue this plan, there will be less risk here in 50 years than there is today,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock Whitney Center
Citing employee safety, major business leaving New Orleans
Sam Jackson
New Orleans musician killed a day before Jazz Fest performance
The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds
A Plaquemine Parish deputy claims to be at two places at once
Louisiana man arrested and detained for nearly 72 hours despite claims of video evidence proving his innocence
One man was shot dead outside of the Church's Chicken on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans on...
Man shot dead outside Church’s Chicken in New Orleans

Latest News

File Graphic
Women are more increasingly becoming victims of gun violence in New Orleans
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
An uptick in the amount of female victims across New Orleans
Women more increasingly victims of gun violence in New Orleans
Treasure Chest prepares to move its Riverboat based gambling operation landside
Treasure Chest prepares to move its Riverboat based gambling operation landside