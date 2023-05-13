Family-run Mawi Tortillas honors Latin American roots with factory and restaurant

METAIRIE (WVUE) - Tucked away in a strip mall at the corner of West Esplanade and Kent Ave., Mawi Tortillas has welcomed hungry customers to their expansion. Where an insurance office was once housed is now an open space with tables, chairs and the smells of pupusas, birria tacos and other famous Latin dishes.

In the kitchen, chef and owner Wilfredo Avelar is usually the one taking charge, making sure the sauces are authentic, the cheese is melted and that everything - from the entrees to the agua frescas - are made fresh.

“Hopefully (the food) strikes a memory or if not, it creates one. That is my ultimate goal with the food,” Avelar said.

His culinary career started early in his life, during his teenage years. As a teen, he started small at a Creole eatery in the metro area and instantly decided that his passion was in the kitchen. Over the years, his career has elevated him to the near top in New Orleans - as the head chef at Emeril Lagasse’s restaurant Meril’s.

“There’s a saying people say, it’s like you have grease in your blood now. You’ve been cooking for so long its part of you now,” he said.

He’s been able to use his years of experience to make sure his own restaurant serves dishes that honor his Salvadorean family, cultures across Latin America and even the tastes he grew up with in Southeast Louisiana. But even with so many diverse flavors, nearly all dishes share a key ingredient.

“From the masa, to the tortilla, to the chips... it all starts with corn,” he said.

Avelar says most of his creations start at a warehouse near the edge of the Kenner city limits. There a staff of a couple of workers who mold, press, bake and package stacks of freshly made tortillas.

That part of the business started in 2017 before Mawi Tortillas morphed to include a restaurant. It all started when the family’s patriarch, Carlos Wilfredo Avelar, purchased the tortilla machine and licenses from a local businessman who wanted out of the industry. Instead of retiring, Carlos wanted to stay busy doing something that brought him joy.

“They were spreading the word that there was a very good tortilla bakery in Louisiana and that’s how we started growing,” Avelar said.

With increased demand, Wilfredo says he was thinking more about his father’s business than Meril’s. So in 2019, he left the downtown restaurant and joined his dad and brothers Fernando and Raul full-time.

Now, the full-fledged production produces daily tortillas for up to 30 restaurants in the region, and they are all delivered by Wilfredo or Fernando.

“Everything we do is for personal growth, for the business,” Fernando said. “It was way different than what it is now. We’re butting heads all the time but we respect each other, more than you could as just a business partner.”

Until then, Mawi Tortillas revolved mainly around fulfilling tortilla orders and selling a small amount to the general public but like most businesses in 2020; COVID-19 changed things dramatically.

“It initially scared me a lot because restaurants closed and at that point restaurants were a big part of the business,” Wilfredo said.

The pandemic sent Wilfred back into the kitchen, transforming their then, small factory in an office space to a makeshift storefront for take-out orders only. The focus was on two dishes that were easy with their ingredients on hand: birria tacos and pupusas, a signature Salvadorean dish.

Wilfredo says he made sure to call in family members so that he would be as traditional as possible with his food.

“I didn’t grow up making pupusas. I only grew up eating them. It’s a lot of trial and error. A lot of error than trial I would say,” he said.

He credits the flat, pancake-shaped, corn-based pockets as the catalyst to what Mawi Tortillas is today. With more take-out orders, Avelars felt they needed to make a more permanent menu and offer more dishes throughout Latin America, like Honduran tacos and tamales.

Wilfredo also wanted to pay homage to the restaurants and community he grew up in and is now offering dishes like pupusas filled with crabmeat or crawfish.

“You put crabmeat on anything, and people will be like ‘I’ll try that,’” he said.

While he feels satisfied in what Mawi Tortillas has evolved into over the years, he says the best part is being able to do it all with his loved ones.

“It’s like planting a bunch of seeds and seeing the garden start to bloom and seeing the garden start to sprout. And now we’re seeing how much effort, time and work we’ve put into it and the garden looks nice now,” he said.

And his father feels he is living the American dream.

“Being in this country is a blessing. Most people don’t realize it. We have many things in this country that most countries do not have. Especially freedom. And the ability that anyone can do and make themselves into something,” Carlos said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.