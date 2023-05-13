Family from Uruguay seeks emergency treatment in New Orleans for 4-year-old

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Karla and Kenny Nuñez cried tears of joy and relief when they saw their four-year-old daughter, Agustina, give a slight smile for the first time in five months.

It might’ve been a faint movement in her mount. Still, it was a significant sign of progress for the family after multiple sessions in a hyperbaric chamber at Harch Hyperbarics on the Westbank. Since mid-March, Karla has held her daughter in her arms as the chamber pumps in high air pressure with the hopes of sparking recovery.

“My wife is such a strong woman.. who can keep us all together.. strong,” Kenny said.

Kenney says this year’s Mother’s Day weekend is different than years past, with the family solely focused on the emergency treatment for Agustina more than four thousand miles away from their home in Rivera, Uruguay.

“We came to the U.S. to get medical treatment that we couldn’t get in another country,” Kenney said.

Family members say Agustina fell from her scooter and onto a planter in early December while playing with her cousin outside. Her doctor in Uruguay initially advised only a sling for her recovery but then went back on that diagnosis and told her parents that surgery would be the fastest way for the fracture to heal.

Kenny says it was supposed to be a routine and simple procedure, but he wasn’t prepared for it to all go wrong.

“There was an error in the administration of the Anesthesia and Agustina suffered a stroke and she didn’t have a pulse for a long time,” family friend and member of the Rotary Club of New Orleans, Gabriel Nehrbass, said. “What do you do as a parent when your daughter is running around one day and the next doesn’t know who you are. That’s what the neurologist said: she will be a vegetable for the rest of her life.”

Nehrbass says since Kenny’s father was one of the founding members of the Rotary Club in his hometown in Uruguay, the Nuñez family was able to reach out to the New Orleans chapter. Through them, they organized a flight to New Orleans, their stay at Ronald McDonald House, transportation around the city and interpreters.

“Hey, here is a problem and here are Rotarians who are ready to help and let’s tap our networks and bang the drums,” Nehrbass said.

The local Rotary Club is also helping the family raise money for medical bills. So far, they have gathered a little more than $4,000 through their GoFundMe page - far from their $140,000 goal. Nehrbass says the donations will help the family during their stay in the United States. Once Agustina progresses well enough, the family will head to Phoenix, Arizona for stem cell treatments. They will then come back to New Orleans for more sessions at Harch Hyperbarics before going to Austin, Texas for specialized rehabilitation.

“We are talking about more than six figures for a few months of medical treatment,” Nehrbass said.

And while Agustina and her parents continue to fight for the lives they had before this tragedy, Kenny urges parents to cherish their children always.

“To all the parents, you need to love your children. You never know what might happen, what might change,” he said.

