Krewe of Endymion founder honored with a statue on Delgado Community College campus

Captain Ed Muniz, floats begin entering Superdome
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Delgado Community College honors the Krewe of Endymion and its founder with a statue on the campus.

Officials unveiled the statue Saturday morning (May 13) of the “Endymion Garden” featuring the founder and the longest reigning captain, Ed Muniz.

The statue shows Muniz holding hands with the cartoon mascot “Endymion Man” and is located where the parade begins to line up before it rolls.

Endymion President Dan Kelly says Kern Studios created the 7-foot-tall statue, and it is protected with heavy coats of weatherproof paint that should last for about 20 years. The statue was first displayed during the 2018 coronation ball.

Ed Muniz is a native of Gentilly. He started his career in broadcasting in 1959 and served on the Jefferson Parish Council from 1987 through 2003. He then eventually became the mayor of Kenner in July 2006.

The first Endymion parade rolled on Feb. 4, 1967, in a Gentilly neighborhood near the Fair Grounds until 1976, when it was relocated to its now traditional Mid-City route. It is one of New Orleans’ largest carnival parades to roll through Mid-City, with over 80 floats and over 3,100 riders.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

