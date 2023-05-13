BBB Accredited Business
Make your Mother’s Day plans around the warmth

High pressure keeps our rain chances low for Sunday
Mother's Day will be muggy
By Amber Wheeler
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With no fronts in sight, we won’t see much relief in the way of mugginess and warmth for a few days. Tonight, lows will fall to the 70s under mostly clear skies.

Mother’s Day will be warm and muggy under bright sun. Afternoon highs will reach around 90 degrees with a light easterly and southerly breeze. A late day pop up storm is possible with the heating of the day but not likely.

We’ll start off the next work week rather warm as we’re still under the influence of the same high pressure that kept us warm over the weekend. That will bring another day around 90. The high-pressure ridge will start to break down for Tuesday and bring more rain chances through the rest of the work week with slightly cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

