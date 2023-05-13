Near-record temperatures expected this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warm summer-like temperatures take over this weekend.

Highs will climb into the 90s for the first time this year Saturday and Sunday. This will be near-record high temperatures at least. Pop-up storms will be possible in the afternoons. Lightning and heavy rain will be the greatest threats.

Rain chances increase through the week as temperatures fall slightly, back into the mid-80s.

