Near record temperatures this weekend

Afternoon pop-up storms
This weekend
This weekend(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warm summer-like temperatures take over this weekend.

Highs will climb into the 90s for the first time this year Saturday and Sunday. This will near record high temperatures. Pop-up storms will be possible in the afternoons. Lightning and heavy rain will be the greatest threats.

Rain chances increase through the week as temperatures fall slightly back into the mid-80s.

