12-year-old girl shot and killed in Central; 2 suspects identified

Forest Grove Avenue
Forest Grove Avenue(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two suspects arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 12-year-old girl dead on Saturday, May 13.

According to EBRSO, Ester Williams, 26, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Meanwhile, Patrick Johnson, 36, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and three counts of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder, according to authorities.

Ester Williams
Ester Williams(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said the shooting happened on Forest Grove Avenue near Wax Road in the Central area around 6:15 p.m.

According to arrest documents, witnesses told authorities that Williams exited a home on Forest Grove Avenue, aimed a gun at a Mazda CX9, and then fired one bullet.

A driver and three other people, including the 12-year-old, were in the Mazda vehicle during the shooting, authorities said. They added the bullet struck the 12-year-old.

Witnesses said Williams dropped the weapon after the shooting, and Johnson picked it up, according to arrest documents. The documents added that the pair went back into the home, exited a short while later, and then took off from the scene in a Chevrolet Colorado.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and took both suspects into custody, arrest documents said.

Williams said she and the Mazda’s driver were both dating Johnson, the arrest documents said. Williams also told authorities that she and the driver of the Mazda vehicle had prior disagreements over Johnson, according to arrest documents.

The name of the 12-year-old victim has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

