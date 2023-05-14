BBB Accredited Business
Covington motorcyclist struck, killed by alleged drunk driver, State Police say

A Covington motorcyclist was struck and killed early Sunday (May 14) by a Hammond driver who...
A Covington motorcyclist was struck and killed early Sunday (May 14) by a Hammond driver who allegedly was impaired, the Louisiana State Police said.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A Covington motorcyclist was struck and killed early Sunday (May 14) by a Hammond man allegedly driving while impaired, Louisiana State Police said.

The fatal crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on Louisiana Hwy. 437 near North Fitzmorris Road in St. Tammany Parish, authorities said. The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Marlin Swaggerty of Covington.

According to State Police, Swaggerty was wearing a DOT-approved helmet and driving southbound on LA 437 when a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Warren Barringer of Hammond turned left onto North Fitzmorris Road in front of him. The pickup struck the front of Swaggerty’s motorcycle and the impact sent both vehicles off the roadway.

Swaggerty sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Barringer, 54, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, the agency said.

State Police said Barringer provided a breath sample that tested over the legal limit for alcohol, however. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish jail on single counts of vehicular homicide, DWI first offense and failure to yield while turning left.

Police said a routine toxicology sample also was collected from Swaggerty and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

