Grammy award-winning musician Jon Batiste receives honorary degree from Loyola

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five-time Grammy award winner Jon Batiste receives an honorary degree from Loyola University.

Batiste was invited to give a commencement speech to this year’s graduating class while being recognized for his musical accomplishments.

The New Orleans native attended St. Augustine High School before earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Juilliard. Batiste spoke and performed before a packed audience at the UNO Lakefront Arena, spreading hope for the younger generation.

RELATED STORY: Jon Batiste takes ‘Album of the Year’ at the 2022 Grammys, wins on 5 of his 11 nominations

Batiste has won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for his latest studio album, We Are. He shares an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, NAACP Image Award and Critic’s Choice Award for his work on the Disney/Pixar movie Soul.

Batiste also served as the musical director and bandleader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert from 2015-2022 and has appeared at the White House, Kennedy Center Honors, US Open, and the NBA All-Star Game.

