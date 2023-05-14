Gunshots echo through Uptown streets early Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents near Joseph and Octavia Streets in Uptown, New Orleans, awoke to gunfire on Saturday (May 13).

One neighbor, who Fox 8 is not identifying, saw the shooting unfold from his living room window.

Several home security cameras-- from South Liberty, between Robert and Soniat streets, to where the shooting happened at the end of La Salle-- capture two suspects getting out of a black Audi with guns in their hands.

Around 6:30 a.m., gunshots sprayed a house and cars parked nearby.

“As I was going to the phone to call 911, I noticed that right across the street from the house, there was a car and a man standing behind it with a gun in his hand firing towards Octavia Street,” said the neighbor. “The man that was shooting from behind the car got hit and I saw them taking somebody away in a stretcher.”

New Orleans Police said a man was shot in the leg and taken for hospital treatment. About 10 minutes later, a man with a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital.

Investigators are working to determine if the incidents are related.

The neighbor always takes the shooting as a reminder to keep an eye out.

“I’ve gotten used to the way things go around this city and I just want to be a little more vigilant, I guess,” said the neighbor. “Look around before you step out, look around while you’re out. But I don’t think it’s going to change me any.”

If you have any information that could assist detectives in this investigation, you can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.