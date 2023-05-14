Keep the rain gear handy for the workweek

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The pattern that kept us dry and without widespread storms will begin to break down. We’ll see daily chances for storms into the new workweek.

A weakening cold front will provide enough lift in the atmosphere to bring a few storms on Monday afternoon. However, the exiting upper-level high pressure will keep them from becoming more widespread and severe. Look for afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

That same frontal boundary will stick around for Tuesday which will bring another round of storms. This time, that upper-level high will have moved south so the storms could be a little more numerous. Tuesday’s highs may be only a few degrees cooler in the upper 80s. By Wednesday a secondary front arrives from the north which will bring more chances for widespread rain and storms. We don’t have all the ingredients for severe weather, however, a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out.

With the cloud cover and storms on Wednesday, highs should cool to the 80s which is still normal for this time of year. The storms shouldn’t be as numerous as we head into Thursday and Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.