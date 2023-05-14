BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Keep the rain gear handy for the workweek

Prepare for near daily rain and storms chances
There are several rain chances this week.
There are several rain chances this week.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Lake
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The pattern that kept us dry and without widespread storms will begin to break down. We’ll see daily chances for storms into the new workweek.

A weakening cold front will provide enough lift in the atmosphere to bring a few storms on Monday afternoon. However, the exiting upper-level high pressure will keep them from becoming more widespread and severe. Look for afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

That same frontal boundary will stick around for Tuesday which will bring another round of storms. This time, that upper-level high will have moved south so the storms could be a little more numerous. Tuesday’s highs may be only a few degrees cooler in the upper 80s. By Wednesday a secondary front arrives from the north which will bring more chances for widespread rain and storms. We don’t have all the ingredients for severe weather, however, a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out.

With the cloud cover and storms on Wednesday, highs should cool to the 80s which is still normal for this time of year. The storms shouldn’t be as numerous as we head into Thursday and Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds
One man was shot dead outside of the Church's Chicken on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans on...
Man shot dead outside Church’s Chicken in New Orleans
North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
North Shore 5th grader becomes third person in family diagnosed with rare stomach cancer requiring life-changing surgery
Terrified women fight off attempted carjacker in Jefferson Parish
Terrified women fight off attempted carjacker in Jefferson Parish

Latest News

Morning weather update for Sunday, May 14
Morning weather update for Sunday, May 14
Next 7 days
Warm and mostly dry for Mother’s Day
Mother's Day will be muggy
Make your Mother’s Day plans around the warmth
Morning weather update for Saturday, May 13
Morning weather update for Saturday, May 13