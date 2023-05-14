BBB Accredited Business
Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver Sunday on Canal Street

A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday (May 14) at the...
A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday (May 14) at the intersection of Canal and Basin streets, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male pedestrian was struck and killed in downtown New Orleans early Sunday (May 14) by a driver who fled the scene, police said.

The victim -- whose age and identity have not been disclosed -- was reported struck at 5:33 a.m. at the intersection of Canal and Basin streets, near the Saenger Theater.

Initial reports indicated authorities are searching for a white Chevrolet Camaro with heavy front-end damage that might have fled into Jefferson Parish after the fatal hit-and-run crash.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to submit tips through Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

