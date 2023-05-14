Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver Sunday on Canal Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male pedestrian was struck and killed in downtown New Orleans early Sunday (May 14) by a driver who fled the scene, police said.

The victim -- whose age and identity have not been disclosed -- was reported struck at 5:33 a.m. at the intersection of Canal and Basin streets, near the Saenger Theater.

Initial reports indicated authorities are searching for a white Chevrolet Camaro with heavy front-end damage that might have fled into Jefferson Parish after the fatal hit-and-run crash.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to submit tips through Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

