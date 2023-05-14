BBB Accredited Business
Metairie man arrested in connection to St. Patrick’s Day hit-and-run death

Accused hit-and-run driver Warren Long of Metairie was arrested in connection with the March 17...
Accused hit-and-run driver Warren Long of Metairie was arrested in connection with the March 17 death of pedestrian Jason Galaforo, Louisiana State Police announced.(Louisiana State Police)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A Metairie man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Jefferson Parish on St. Patrick’s Day night, the Louisiana State Police announced.

The agency said 58-year-old Warren Long was booked Friday (May 12) into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on one count of felony hit-and-run driving resulting in death.

State Police said Long was identified “through investigative means” as the driver of a 2003 Toyota 4-Runner that struck and killed 43-year-old Jason Galaforo of Jefferson along US Hwy. 90 near Central Avenue. Galaforo was walking in the eastbound lane near the intersection when he was struck shortly before 10 p.m. on March 17, police said.

Galaforo was taken for treatment at a hospital, where he died from his injuries, the LSP said.

