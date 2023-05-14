Metairie man arrested in connection to St. Patrick’s Day hit-and-run death

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A Metairie man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Jefferson Parish on St. Patrick’s Day night, the Louisiana State Police announced.

The agency said 58-year-old Warren Long was booked Friday (May 12) into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on one count of felony hit-and-run driving resulting in death.

State Police said Long was identified “through investigative means” as the driver of a 2003 Toyota 4-Runner that struck and killed 43-year-old Jason Galaforo of Jefferson along US Hwy. 90 near Central Avenue. Galaforo was walking in the eastbound lane near the intersection when he was struck shortly before 10 p.m. on March 17, police said.

Galaforo was taken for treatment at a hospital, where he died from his injuries, the LSP said.

