No. 2 LSU drops series to Miss. St. with Game 3 loss in extras

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 2 LSU baseball team dropped its second consecutive SEC series with a loss to Mississippi State in extra innings of the third game on Sunday, May 14.

The Tigers (39-12, 17-9 SEC) fell 14-13 to the Bulldogs (26-24, 8-19 SEC).

Javen Coleman started on the mound for LSU. He allowed one run on no hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 2.2 innings. Riley Cooper (3-3) took the loss. He allowed one run on three hits and struck out four in the last 2.2 innings of the game. The Tigers used a total of nine pitchers.

Tre Morgan was 2-for-6 with two home runs and three RBI. Brayden Jobert was 2-for-4, including a 3-run homer, with five RBI Dylan Crews was 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored.

LSU was up 13-4 at the end of the fifth inning but Mississippi State rallied to score four runs in the sixth and five in the seventh to tie it 13-13.

The Bulldogs then scored another run in the top of the 10th inning to go up 14-13.

LSU will host McNeese St. on Tuesday, May 16, at 6:30 p.m. for the Tigers’ last regular season home game.

