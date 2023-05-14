No. 2 LSU falls to Miss. St. in Game 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 2 LSU baseball team suffered a loss to Mississippi State in the second game of the weekend series on Saturday, May 13.

The Tigers (39-11, 17-8 SEC) fell 9-4 to the Bulldogs (25-24, 7-19 SEC). Mississippi State scored six runs in the top of the eighth.

Ty Floyd started on the mound for the Tigers and went six innings. He allowed one run on five hits. He struck out 10 batters and walked one.

Thatcher Hurd (3-2) was put on the hump in the eighth inning and took the loss. He gave up five runs on three hits while striking out one and walking one. There were no outs when Riley Cooper replaced him.

Tommy White stayed hot at the plate, going 4-for-5, including a double, with one RBI and he scored once. The Tigers finished with seven hits in the game.

The rubber match will be played Sunday, May 14. The first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

