Press Club of New Orleans president resigns after discovery of ‘financial irregularities’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana Weekly associate editor David T. Baker has resigned as president of the Press Club of New Orleans, amid the discovery of “financial irregularities” under his leadership, the organization’s Board of Directors announced.

Baker did not immediately respond to questions from Fox 8 regarding his sudden departure.

“The board discovered financial irregularities,” the PCNO said in a statement issued Friday (May 12). “We identified the problem, consulted with legal counsel and are now in the process of resolving the issue.”

The statement said Baker has resigned as the organization’s president and would be temporarily replaced by WWL sportscaster Doug Mouton, until a new election for board seats is held at an annual meeting now pushed back to August. Mouton was serving as the board’s First Vice President.

No specific reason for the change was given. But NOLA.com reported that nearly $50,000 was “missing from the Press Club of New Orleans accounts.”

PCNO attorney David Courcelle could not be reached for comment Sunday.

The statement also said public relations executive Larry Lovell “has now taken over the role of treasurer,” though it was unclear whom he was replacing. The organization’s website had no treasurer listed among the board positions.

The Press Club of New Orleans is comprised of journalists and public relations professionals working in the Greater New Orleans area. Membership is voluntary but dues are required. The organization also collects entry fees for its centerpiece event -- the annual Excellence in Journalism contest -- which honors local student and professional winners at a yearly awards banquet. Entries are judged by volunteers from sister press clubs in other cities.

