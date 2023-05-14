Three men shot Saturday night in New Orleans’ Florida area, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three men were shot Saturday night (May 13) in the Florida area of New Orleans, police said.

The NOPD did not disclose the identities, ages or conditions of the victims, but said all three were adult males.

According to police, the men were shot at 8:07 p.m. near the corner of Feliciana and North Tonti streets by assailants who drove up in a dark gray Toyota 4-Runner.

Two of the victims were taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS ambulance. Police said the third victim arrived to a hospital later by private vehicle, also seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on the triple shooting is asked to call the NOPD or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

