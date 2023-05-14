BBB Accredited Business
Three men shot Saturday night in New Orleans’ Florida area, NOPD says

Three male victims were shot Saturday night (May 13) near the corner of Feliciana and North...
Three male victims were shot Saturday night (May 13) near the corner of Feliciana and North Tonti streets in the Florida area, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three men were shot Saturday night (May 13) in the Florida area of New Orleans, police said.

The NOPD did not disclose the identities, ages or conditions of the victims, but said all three were adult males.

According to police, the men were shot at 8:07 p.m. near the corner of Feliciana and North Tonti streets by assailants who drove up in a dark gray Toyota 4-Runner.

Two of the victims were taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS ambulance. Police said the third victim arrived to a hospital later by private vehicle, also seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on the triple shooting is asked to call the NOPD or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

