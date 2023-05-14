Warm and mostly dry for Mother’s Day
Rainy pattern returns this week
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures climb into the low 90s on Sunday.
Light winds and humidity will make for a warm Mother’s Day feeling a lot like summer. A few pop-up storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening.
A stormy pattern takes over this week with a frontal boundary dropping into the area Monday. Storms in the afternoon will be more widespread but temperatures stay warm in the low 90s.
Highs drop off into the mid-80s through the week with an increased chance for rain and storms through Thursday.
