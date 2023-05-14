Warm and mostly dry for Mother’s Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures climb into the low 90s on Sunday.

Light winds and humidity will make for a warm Mother’s Day feeling a lot like summer. A few pop-up storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening.

A stormy pattern takes over this week with a frontal boundary dropping into the area Monday. Storms in the afternoon will be more widespread but temperatures stay warm in the low 90s.

Highs drop off into the mid-80s through the week with an increased chance for rain and storms through Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.