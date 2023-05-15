Fatal Mother’s Day hit-and-run suspect arrested, NOPD says
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they have arrested a fatal hit-and-run suspect that struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Canal and North Rampart Streets on Mother’s Day morning (May 14).
Troy Alvis was booked as the suspect accused of fleeing the scene around 5:33 a.m. last Sunday. Police say that an investigation showed that the victim, who was declared dead on the scene, was hit by a white Chevrolet Camero that was found abandoned in Jefferson Parish. The Camero was registered in Alvis’s name, police say.
This is a developing story
