BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Fatal Mother’s Day hit-and-run suspect arrested, NOPD says

Troy Alvis was booked as the suspect accused of fleeing the scene around 5:33 a.m. last Sunday.
Troy Alvis was booked as the suspect accused of fleeing the scene around 5:33 a.m. last Sunday.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they have arrested a fatal hit-and-run suspect that struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Canal and North Rampart Streets on Mother’s Day morning (May 14).

Troy Alvis was booked as the suspect accused of fleeing the scene around 5:33 a.m. last Sunday. Police say that an investigation showed that the victim, who was declared dead on the scene, was hit by a white Chevrolet Camero that was found abandoned in Jefferson Parish. The Camero was registered in Alvis’s name, police say.

This is a developing story

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds
One man was shot dead outside of the Church's Chicken on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans on...
Man shot dead outside Church’s Chicken in New Orleans
North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
North Shore 5th grader becomes third person in family diagnosed with rare stomach cancer requiring life-changing surgery
Terrified women fight off attempted carjacker in Jefferson Parish
Terrified women fight off attempted carjacker in Jefferson Parish

Latest News

A Louisiana musician is recovering after being struck by a stray bullet during a concert in...
Musician struck in head by stray bullet during concert in Houma, police say
Justin Arendt, 30, of Belle Chasse, was indicted by a grand jury last Friday (May 12) for...
Former Plaquemines deputy indicted for alleged sex crimes involving minor
A series of shootings across the New Orleans area that spanned from Sunday (May 14) evening...
Overnight shootings across New Orleans leave 4 dead; 1 injured
Canal Street and North Rampart Street was the scene of a fatal hit and run Mother's Day morning.
Locals demand change after second fatal hit-and-run crash on Canal Street in six months