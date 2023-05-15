BBB Accredited Business
Hot with afternoon storms the next few days

Cold front this weekend
Next 3 days
Next 3 days(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hot temperatures kick off the week with highs in the 90s Monday.

Feels-like temperatures will be even higher as dew points in the 70s lead to high humidity.

Afternoon pop-up storms each day are likely through Wednesday. Isolated areas of heavy rainfall and lightning are possible with these storms.

Temperatures drop into the mid-80s by Wednesday as rain chances increase with a cold front approaching the area. This boundary will do little to cool us off for the end of the week but will bring slightly drier conditions for Thursday and Friday.

A second cold front will drop down across the region Saturday leading to another chance for storms. Ahead of this, highs will be in the 90s Saturday. This front will drop dew points and temperatures for the second half of the weekend.

