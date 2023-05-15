BBB Accredited Business
Lawmaker says his staff was attacked with a bat

Rep. Gerry Connolly said someone went to his district office in Fairfax, Virginia, and asked...
Rep. Gerry Connolly said someone went to his district office in Fairfax, Virginia, and asked for him before assaulting staff members.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT
(Gray News) - A member of the House of Representatives said that someone attacked his staff with a bat at a district office in northern Virginia.

In a statement posted on social media, Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., said someone went to his district office in Fairfax, Virginia, and asked for him before assaulting staff members.

Two have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect is in police custody.

Connolly commended the police response and said he is focusing on getting his staff the care they need.

“I have the best team in Congress. My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating,” he said.

