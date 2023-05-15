BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mississippi student receives almost $3 million in college scholarship offers

Taylor Herron
Taylor Herron(Mississippi School of the Arts)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi student received almost $3 million in scholarship offers from 38 colleges all over the country.

Taylor Herron is from Madison, Mississippi, where she attended Germantown High School before being accepted to the Mississippi School of the Arts Visual Arts program to attend her 11th and 12th-grade years.

The talented high school senior has received numerous state, regional, and national awards for her art:

  • Gold and Silver Keys and an American Visions Award in Scholastic Arts at the regional and national competitions
  • National New York Life Scholarship
  • Congressional Art Competition winner multiple times, including “Overall Winner,” with her artwork hung in the United States Capitol

Since attending MSA, Taylor has been chosen as Miss MSA, Vice President of the Diversity Club, Student Government Association Floor Representative, Prom Court, and the Hall of Fame.

She will graduate from MSA on May 26 and encourages other high schoolers to “Stay positive and remember to be appreciative, humble, and gracious.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds
One man was shot dead outside of the Church's Chicken on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans on...
Man shot dead outside Church’s Chicken in New Orleans
North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
North Shore 5th grader becomes third person in family diagnosed with rare stomach cancer requiring life-changing surgery
Plaquemines Parish deputy Vincenzo Sainato has been reassigned, pending an internal...
Zurik: Plaquemines deputy reassigned days after Fox 8 investigation

Latest News

Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
A Baton Rouge native is claiming her rise to fame and stardom, thanks to her role in the...
Baton Rouge native stars in award-winning TV show ‘Abbott Elementary’
Entergy’s New Orleans Power Station.
Entergy threatens ‘expensive litigation’ over $1 million fine for frequent outages
Kenneth S. Colona, Southeastern Louisiana University's oldest graduate
Man, 85, becomes Southeastern Louisiana University’s oldest graduate over the weekend
Slidell Police chased an alleged truck thief into New Orleans East on Monday (May 15), but the...
Slidell officers, K-9 stung by hornets as suspected truck thief eludes them in New Orleans East