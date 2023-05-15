BBB Accredited Business
Overnight shootings across New Orleans leave 4 dead; 1 injured

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A series of shootings across the New Orleans area that spanned from Sunday (May 14) evening into the early morning hours of Monday (May 15) leaves four people dead and one hurt.

The latest shooting happened around 3 a.m. at South Galvez and Perdido Street.

Police say that a man was shot and killed outside of his car right in front of St. Mark’s Fourth Baptist Church. An investigation is underway to establish a motive and identify suspects, police say.

A man was fatally shot around 10:30 p.m. in Central City in the 3300 block of Saratoga Street, according to the NOPD.

On the scene, police say that they found a man laying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds and that he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Also after 10 p.m. in Central City, a man was shot and wounded in the 2300 block of Toledano Street, according to the NOPD. Police say that he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

RELATED COVERAGE Local demands change after second fatal hit-and-run crash on Canal Street in six months

An arrest was made in New Orleans East shortly after a man was fatally shot around 6:50 p.m. in the 4500 block of Marque Drive on Sunday, police say.

The NOPD has identified 27-year-old Kevin Jackson as the suspect who was booked with second-degree murder.

Police say that when they arrived they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds and he was sent to a local hospital where he later died.

