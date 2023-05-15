Press Club of New Orleans scholarships in jeopardy after discovery of alleged embezzlement

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A longstanding scholarship program run by the Press Club of New Orleans could be on hold this year, after the discovery that nearly $50,000 in organization funds allegedly were misappropriated by its former president.

In an organization comprised mostly of journalists, who usually report the wrongdoing of others, the tables have turned. Two months ago, Press Club board members realized a $5,600 bill owed to an audio-visual company was about nine months overdue and began asking questions.

“One of the board members of the Press Club contacted me and asked me to get involved,” attorney David Courcelle said.

Press Club of New Orleans president resigns after discovery of ‘financial irregularities’

Press Club officials reviewed bank statements, which revealed unapproved spending activity on a debit card linked to an organization bank account. A source said the debit card, controlled by former club president and treasurer David T. Baker, allegedly was used for nearly $50,000 in spending on high-dollar meals at restaurants and bars and dozens of rideshares.

“The board acted immediately, and they took action to make sure this individual would have no access to any monies, credit cards, etc.,” Courcelle said. “It was super important that they acted quickly.”

A source says the Press Club board immediately froze the bank account and confronted Baker, an associate editor at The Louisiana Weekly.

Sources say Baker allegedly admitted to the misspending of funds and agreed to sign a promissory note promising restitution. A source says Baker immediately repaid $11,000, and agreed to a payment plan to repay the rest at a rate of $700 per month.

“We looked at civil and criminal remedies, which are still under consideration,” Courcelle said.

A source says the outstanding AV bill was paid and, for now, the organization isn’t pursuing criminal charges, but might reconsider if the payments aren’t met.

Baker has not responded to Fox 8′s requests for comment.

Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti said the agreement might not make the organization whole.

“He avoided a felony criminal conviction,” Raspanti said. “And by that, he avoids having the sword of Damocles over his head, saying, ‘If you don’t pay in a certain amount of time, you are going to have to face your suspended jail sentence,’ whatever that would’ve been.”

Press Club officials say they have done away with the debit card. They have installed WWL sportscaster Doug Mouton as interim president and public relations executive Larry Lovell as treasurer, as they try to move forward with a reduced program for an organization that has promoted quality journalism in New Orleans for 65 years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.