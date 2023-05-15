Second St. Tammany jailer in a month fired and arrested, accused of smuggling drugs into lockup

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - For the second time in a month, a young woman working inside the St. Tammany Parish jail has been fired as a deputy and arrested on accusations of smuggling drugs into the facility.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday (May 15) that it had terminated and arrested 19-year-old Olivia Boswell, booking her with malfeasance, introducing contraband into a penal institution and possession with intent to distribute Schedule III narcotics. Boswell was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center, where she had worked since last August.

Boswell’s arrest follows that of Breanna Sparrow, a 23-year-old corrections deputy who was fired and arrested April 14 on similar allegations. Sparrow also had worked inside the facility since last August. The STPSO said Boswell was hired last Aug. 23 and Sparrow one week later on Aug. 30.

Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement Monday that Boswell had “abused her position as an employee in the correctional center and used that position as a means to bring contraband into the facility.

“We will not tolerate anyone bringing illegal drugs into our facility. If you are caught doing so, regardless of who you are, you will be arrested. I hold all of our employees to a higher standard, and if they break the law they will be arrested.”

