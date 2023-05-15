BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Second St. Tammany jailer in a month fired and arrested, accused of smuggling drugs into lockup

Olivia Boswell, 19, had been employed by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office since Aug. 23,...
Olivia Boswell, 19, had been employed by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office since Aug. 23, 2022, but was fired upon her arrest Monday (May 15).(St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - For the second time in a month, a young woman working inside the St. Tammany Parish jail has been fired as a deputy and arrested on accusations of smuggling drugs into the facility.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday (May 15) that it had terminated and arrested 19-year-old Olivia Boswell, booking her with malfeasance, introducing contraband into a penal institution and possession with intent to distribute Schedule III narcotics. Boswell was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center, where she had worked since last August.

Boswell’s arrest follows that of Breanna Sparrow, a 23-year-old corrections deputy who was fired and arrested April 14 on similar allegations. Sparrow also had worked inside the facility since last August. The STPSO said Boswell was hired last Aug. 23 and Sparrow one week later on Aug. 30.

Fired St. Tammany Parish deputy accused of smuggling drugs into jail

Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement Monday that Boswell had “abused her position as an employee in the correctional center and used that position as a means to bring contraband into the facility.

“We will not tolerate anyone bringing illegal drugs into our facility. If you are caught doing so, regardless of who you are, you will be arrested. I hold all of our employees to a higher standard, and if they break the law they will be arrested.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds
One man was shot dead outside of the Church's Chicken on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans on...
Man shot dead outside Church’s Chicken in New Orleans
North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
North Shore 5th grader becomes third person in family diagnosed with rare stomach cancer requiring life-changing surgery
Terrified women fight off attempted carjacker in Jefferson Parish
Terrified women fight off attempted carjacker in Jefferson Parish

Latest News

Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed in Central; 2 suspects identified
Three crawfish workers accused of selling $12,000 worth of stolen crawfish.
Three crawfish workers accused of selling $12,000 worth of stolen crawfish
Troy Alvis was booked as the suspect accused of fleeing the scene around 5:33 a.m. last Sunday.
Fatal Mother’s Day hit-and-run suspect arrested, NOPD says
A Louisiana musician is recovering after being struck by a stray bullet during a concert in...
Musician struck in head by stray bullet during concert in Houma, police say