BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Storm chances return for the new week

A 40% rain chance is in today’s forecast
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The summer-like heat has arrived but thankfully the new work week will bring better rain chances which in turn will knock our temperatures down a bit.

It’s back to work on this Monday but also back to some better rain chances. Once we move into this afternoon, the heat and humidity will develop more widespread storms around the area. Today’s rain chance will be around 40% as highs climb to around 90.

Moving forward through the week expect a mixture of sun and storms each day. A front will try to get close to us on Wednesday leading to even more widespread storm activity. I do see some signs that a hint of lower humidity will manage to get down to us by Thursday and Friday. This should bring an end to the higher rain chances. My eyes are also set on an even stronger front next weekend which could send us a real taste of less humid air.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds
One man was shot dead outside of the Church's Chicken on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans on...
Man shot dead outside Church’s Chicken in New Orleans
North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
North Shore 5th grader becomes third person in family diagnosed with rare stomach cancer requiring life-changing surgery
Terrified women fight off attempted carjacker in Jefferson Parish
Terrified women fight off attempted carjacker in Jefferson Parish

Latest News

There are several rain chances this week.
Keep the rain gear handy for the workweek
Morning weather update for Sunday, May 14
Morning weather update for Sunday, May 14
Next 7 days
Warm and mostly dry for Mother’s Day
Mother's Day will be muggy
Make your Mother’s Day plans around the warmth