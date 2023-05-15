Storm chances return for the new week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The summer-like heat has arrived but thankfully the new work week will bring better rain chances which in turn will knock our temperatures down a bit.

It’s back to work on this Monday but also back to some better rain chances. Once we move into this afternoon, the heat and humidity will develop more widespread storms around the area. Today’s rain chance will be around 40% as highs climb to around 90.

Moving forward through the week expect a mixture of sun and storms each day. A front will try to get close to us on Wednesday leading to even more widespread storm activity. I do see some signs that a hint of lower humidity will manage to get down to us by Thursday and Friday. This should bring an end to the higher rain chances. My eyes are also set on an even stronger front next weekend which could send us a real taste of less humid air.

