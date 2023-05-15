Suspect arrested in fatal New Orleans East shooting, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say they arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that left one man dead Sunday evening (May 14).

Around 6:48 p.m., officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 4500 block of Marque Drive in New Orleans East.

Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male suffering from two gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS, succumbing to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

A suspect, 27-year-old Kevin Jackson, was detained for questioning. After further investigation, NOPD arrested Jackson and will be charged for homicide.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.

