Violent weekend spree leaves 3 dead, 9 injured in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a weekend marked by a wave of gun violence, nine people were shot and three died in New Orleans.

The incidents spanned across different neighborhoods, from Uptown to New Orleans East, leaving residents shaken and concerned.

The chaos erupted on Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m. when an Uptown neighborhood was shattered by the sound of gunfire.

“I didn’t count them,” a neighbor told Fox 8. “Rapid shots, very close.”

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a 35-year-old was sitting in his vehicle when he noticed two armed individuals, their faces concealed, attempting to gain access to parked cars by pulling on door handles.

Police say the gunmen approached the man and pulled on his door handle when the man pulled out a gun and started shooting. The victim fled his car and sought refuge in his nearby residence, but the suspects continued shooting.

In the chaos, the man sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. One of the suspects, identified as 18-year-old Lindsey Singleton, later arrived at a hospital seeking treatment.

“These kids just don’t care,” a neighbor says. “They think they’re invincible.”

Over the course of the weekend, a total of nine people were shot across New Orleans with three of the victims losing their lives.

In the early Monday morning hours, police discovered a vehicle crashed into a pole near the 2100 block of Perdido Street, inside of which they say a man was fatally shot.

Prior to that, another fatality occurred when an unidentified individual opened fire in Central City. Police say a man, whose age and identity was not immediately disclosed, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Later on Sunday afternoon, on Marque Drive in New Orleans East, police say Kevin Jackson, 28, approached a 60-year-old man and shot him twice.

Kevin Jackson, 28, has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 60-year-old man on Marque Drive. (OPSO)

Neighbors, shocked and saddened, believed the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.

“It was a nice day yesterday. The kids and Mother’s Day parties at two of the houses and then all of a sudden two shots rang out,” a neighbor said. “What possessed him to do that, I have no idea.”

Despite the immediate aid rendered by witnesses, the man succumbed to his injuries.

“She said she stopped the bleeding and got a pulse before the paramedics even got here,” the neighbor explained. “He was shot in the face and in the side. She tried everything.”

According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, the NOPD has investigated a total of 101 homicides so far this year, with 11 of those occurring within the past week.

