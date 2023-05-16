BBB Accredited Business
Afternoon storms through midweek

Temperatures this week
(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) Hot and humid weather continues this week with afternoon storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s Tuesday.

Storms will pop up in the early afternoon and could have lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain in isolated areas. The stormy pattern lingers through Wednesday before a weak frontal boundary drier up rain chances a bit Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will fall slightly Wednesday due to increased rain coverage with the front moving through.

The next rain chance is Saturday as a cold front drops south through the area. Humidity will drop slightly behind it with more average temperatures Sunday.

