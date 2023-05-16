BBB Accredited Business
Baton Rouge native stars in award-winning TV show ‘Abbott Elementary’

A Baton Rouge native is claiming her rise to fame and stardom, thanks to her role in the popular award-winning television series “Abbott Elementary.”(Peyton Turner)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge native is claiming her rise to fame and stardom, thanks to her role in the popular award-winning television series “Abbott Elementary.”

Baton Rouge’s very own, 9-year-old Peyton Turner, plays a character named “Nia” in Season 2, Episode 8 called “Egg Drop” and Episode 9, which is titled “Sick Day.”

A Baton Rouge native is claiming her rise to fame and stardom, thanks to her role in the popular award-winning television series “Abbott Elementary.”(Peyton Turner)
A Baton Rouge native is claiming her rise to fame and stardom, thanks to her role in the popular award-winning television series “Abbott Elementary.”(Peyton Turner)
A Baton Rouge native is claiming her rise to fame and stardom, thanks to her role in the popular award-winning television series “Abbott Elementary.”(Peyton Turner)

The actress has starred alongside talented stars like Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams from “Everybody Hates Chris”, Lisa Ann Walters from “The Parent Trap” and more.

A Baton Rouge native is claiming her rise to fame and stardom, thanks to her role in the popular award-winning television series “Abbott Elementary.”(Peyton Turner)
A Baton Rouge native is claiming her rise to fame and stardom, thanks to her role in the popular award-winning television series “Abbott Elementary.”(Peyton Turner)
A Baton Rouge native is claiming her rise to fame and stardom, thanks to her role in the popular award-winning television series “Abbott Elementary.”(Peyton Turner)

Peyton attends Baton Rouge Virtual Academy.

“Abbott Elementary” is described as a mockumentary TV sitcom created by Quinta Brunson, who plays a second-grade teacher at an underfunded public school in Philadelphia.

A Baton Rouge native is claiming her rise to fame and stardom, thanks to her role in the popular award-winning television series “Abbott Elementary.”(Peyton Turner)

The comedy follows the lives of both teachers and students as they navigate through the school day.

The show was nominated for 7 Primetime Emmy Awards and won 3. It also has huge accolades from the past year including winning a Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series, snagging Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series from the Screen Actors Guild, and being crowned Best Comedy at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

The season finale of the show’s second season aired on April 19, 2023.

Abbott Elementary has been renewed for a third season.

