BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Children shot with Draco gun; Baton Rouge woman allegedly hid injuries

Baton Rouge detectives are still determining how long two children were walking around with severe gunshot wounds before they were brought to the hospital.
By Perry Robinson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge detectives are still determining how long two children were walking around with severe gunshot wounds before they were brought to the hospital.

Police discovered a three-year-old and six-year-old had “too many wounds to count” across much of their bodies, according to police spokesman L’Jean McKneely. Some of the wounds had scabbed over suggesting the children had been hurt for some time.

Bellemont Victoria ll
Bellemont Victoria ll(WAFB)

McKneely explained that the children were in the care of a relative who was babysitting them over the weekend.

Detectives think one of the children found and fired a Draco AK-47 inside the home. McKneely described the Draco weapon as a smaller version of the full-sized AK-47.

Bellemont Victoria ll
Bellemont Victoria ll(WAFB)

McKneely said Baton Rouge Police only learned of the situation after the children’s guardian came to pick the children up and brought them to the hospital Monday night.

“They’re very blessed, very blessed,” said McKneely. Both children’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police are still investigating potential charges before bringing the accused into police custody. McKneely expects the accused will be charged with 2 counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles and mandatory reporting of gunshot wounds.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds
Ja'Diamond Jones, one of the two women killed at a Treme hookah lounge early Friday (May 12).
Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting
One man was shot dead outside of the Church's Chicken on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans on...
Man shot dead outside Church’s Chicken in New Orleans
North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
North Shore 5th grader becomes third person in family diagnosed with rare stomach cancer requiring life-changing surgery

Latest News

Andre Redditt
Grand jury indicts St. Gabriel police officer accused of killing man in overnight shooting
Gun Laws
Louisiana legislative committee advances permitless carry gun bill
Timothy Asmus
Out-of-state man accused of masturbating in Snapchat group with Baton Rouge kids
Broken car window
An auto theft epidemic is plaguing New Orleans, with nearly one car stolen every hour
A Baton Rouge native is claiming her rise to fame and stardom, thanks to her role in the...
Baton Rouge native stars in award-winning TV show ‘Abbott Elementary’