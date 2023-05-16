Children shot with Draco gun; Baton Rouge woman allegedly hid injuries

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge detectives are still determining how long two children were walking around with severe gunshot wounds before they were brought to the hospital.

Police discovered a three-year-old and six-year-old had “too many wounds to count” across much of their bodies, according to police spokesman L’Jean McKneely. Some of the wounds had scabbed over suggesting the children had been hurt for some time.

Bellemont Victoria ll (WAFB)

McKneely explained that the children were in the care of a relative who was babysitting them over the weekend.

Detectives think one of the children found and fired a Draco AK-47 inside the home. McKneely described the Draco weapon as a smaller version of the full-sized AK-47.

Bellemont Victoria ll (WAFB)

McKneely said Baton Rouge Police only learned of the situation after the children’s guardian came to pick the children up and brought them to the hospital Monday night.

“They’re very blessed, very blessed,” said McKneely. Both children’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police are still investigating potential charges before bringing the accused into police custody. McKneely expects the accused will be charged with 2 counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles and mandatory reporting of gunshot wounds.

