BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Daily storm chances continue

Rain chance for this afternoon will be around 40%
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A rinse and repeat type of forecast for today as we’re set to get another round of storms heading into this afternoon.

Lots of sunshine will start things off for your Tuesday with a quick warm up expected. Highs will top out in the upper 80s just as the storms start to pop across the area around lunch. Today’s rain chance will be around 40% so even if you don’t see a storm, the cloud cover will help cool you off. Watch out for the downpours and the lightning!

Another good shot at storms is on the way for Wednesday as a front drops down from the north. This front will act to increase our storm coverage and possibly focus the rain a bit longer in spots. Overall this front won’t make a difference in how it feels later this week but it will knock our rain chances down. A drying trend is expected by week’s end.

Looking ahead to the weekend, I do have my eyes on a secondary front. This one looks stronger with a much better feel possibly moving in behind it for Sunday. Do expect hot conditions ahead of that front on Saturday with possibly a storm chance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds
One man was shot dead outside of the Church's Chicken on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans on...
Man shot dead outside Church’s Chicken in New Orleans
North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
North Shore 5th grader becomes third person in family diagnosed with rare stomach cancer requiring life-changing surgery
Plaquemines Parish deputy Vincenzo Sainato has been reassigned, pending an internal...
Zurik: Plaquemines deputy reassigned days after Fox 8 investigation

Latest News

Afternoon showers developing tomorrow and a front later in the week.
Nicondra: Storms ending evening, but more around Tuesday afternoon
Evening weather update for Monday, May 15
Evening weather update for Monday, May 15
Early evening weather update for Monday, May 15
Early evening weather update for Monday, May 15
Next 3 days
Hot with afternoon storms the next few days