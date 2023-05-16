Daily storm chances continue

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A rinse and repeat type of forecast for today as we’re set to get another round of storms heading into this afternoon.

Lots of sunshine will start things off for your Tuesday with a quick warm up expected. Highs will top out in the upper 80s just as the storms start to pop across the area around lunch. Today’s rain chance will be around 40% so even if you don’t see a storm, the cloud cover will help cool you off. Watch out for the downpours and the lightning!

Another good shot at storms is on the way for Wednesday as a front drops down from the north. This front will act to increase our storm coverage and possibly focus the rain a bit longer in spots. Overall this front won’t make a difference in how it feels later this week but it will knock our rain chances down. A drying trend is expected by week’s end.

Looking ahead to the weekend, I do have my eyes on a secondary front. This one looks stronger with a much better feel possibly moving in behind it for Sunday. Do expect hot conditions ahead of that front on Saturday with possibly a storm chance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.